67-year-old veteran "loved" controversial storyline involving AJ Styles

Eric Bischoff recently admitted that he loved Impact Wrestling/TNA's Claire Lynch storyline that involved AJ Styles.

Impact Wrestling is no stranger to some of the most absurd storylines in professional wrestling. One such storyline featured The Phenomenal One, who was the face of the company at the time.

The storyline kicked off in 2012 when Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair. It was later revealed that the duo was helping an addicted woman named Claire Lynch.

Later, Claire revealed that she was pregnant with AJ's child during an episode of Impact. The storyline continued for several weeks until Lynch admitted she had conspired with Bad Influence to blackmail Styles.

The storyline received flak from several fans for its controversial nature. However, Eric Bischoff admitted on his 83 Weeks podcast that he loved it as the angle added more depth to Styles' character.

“I had a blast on that one, and I think I don’t know much Jason Hervey had to do with that one or not. That might’ve been all me. I’m not sure. But I loved it! And not because it was the greatest storyline ever, but because it forced AJ and Dixie and everybody else in TNA to start looking at AJ a little differently."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"But I was more concerned about AJ because AJ was… Ugh! Whenever I hear someone say, ‘Yeah, but he’s a homegrown talent.’ Do you think the f**king audience cares? Really? They don’t! And there was so much emphasis internally on homegrown talent for the sake of being homegrown talent, at the expense of a better quality product." [H/T Ringside News]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel.

AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury during a live event

AJ Styles recently teamed up with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to take on Judgment Day in a mixed tag match. Midway through the match, Styles suffered an ankle injury and had to be helped to the back.

Following the match, Styles took to Twitter to inform his fans about his injury. While he said his ankle wouldn't require surgery, The Phenomenal One confirmed he would be out of action for the longest time in his career.

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes," Styles tweeted.

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

AJ Styles' injury is unfortunate, considering WrestleMania 39 is just a few months away. We will have to wait and see if he is back in action before The Show of Shows.

What did you think of the Claire Lynch storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes