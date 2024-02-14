7-time WWE champion comments on Kazuchika Okada's NJPW departure: "You have no choice but to go on"

Kazuchika Okada is on his way out of NJPW, and a former WWE champion has commented on his departure from the company.

The news of Okada leaving NJPW after the end of his contract took the wrestling world by storm. He had become synonymous with the promotion, and it would be exciting to see where The Rainmaker ends up following his move. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently shared his thoughts about the next move for Okada and if it was going to be hard for the Japanese star to take the next step.

Fans from WWE and AEW have been hoping to see him appear on their favorite wrestling promotion. However, there’s no confirmation of where Kazuchika Okada may be heading next.

Seven time WWE champion Nakamura recently spoke about Kazuchika Okada’s departure from NJPW. In an interview with Tokyo Sports, he wished the star well (translated comments below).

"How do you view your life, who you are, what you want to become? Only you can make that decision, so the courage to take the step that Okada took... I feel like (Antonio) Inoki when I say it, but once you've taken the step, you have no choice but to go on. Of course, I will support him, and if there is anything I can do, I will do it," Nakamura said.

The Artist added that he didn’t want Kazuchika Okada to have the same experience he did when he made a similar move years ago.

"That's part of it, and also the invisible procedures. There were a lot of hardships I had to go through that I should not have had to go through. I don't want them to have to go through that, and I hope they will be spoiled," Nakamura added. [H/T - Fightful]

It’ll be interesting to see where The Rainmaker ends up. With his talent and skills, he will surely be a great asset to any wrestling promotion in the world.

A former WWE Champion wants Kazuchika Okada to sign with AEW

The Rainmaker has been making waves ever since the big news regarding his departure from NJPW broke. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is one of the many big names who want to see him in AEW.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Danielson discussed which promotion Kazuchika Okada should sign with. He noted that AEW would be the best option for him.

"Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW. If he went to WWE, they might have him start with (third brand) NXT like Shinsuke (Nakamura), to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," said Bryan Danielson. [H/T - Fightful]

The Stamford-based wrestling promotion and AEW will have their eyes firmly set on Okada’s next move. Fans are anxiously waiting for him to arrive to their favorite promotion.

Who do you think will bag The Rainmaker in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

