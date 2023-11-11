74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer will return to in-ring competition to have his last match in AEW, believes Vince Russo

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes a WWE Hall of Famer will return to in-ring competition to wrestle his final match in AEW.

The legend in question is none other than Ric Flair. The 74-year-old has had several retirement matches over the past few decades. After nearly 11 years of absence, The Nature Boy returned to the ring last year to compete in what he promoted as his final bout. He teamed up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

Flair recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Although he will reportedly play a non-wrestling role, many believe the 16-time World Champion might want to wrestle in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the Pounding The Meat Podcast, Russo disclosed that he believes Flair will have his final match in AEW.

"Bro, Ric Flair's last match will be on AEW," he said. [From 11:35 to 11:40]

The former WWE lead writer also commented on The Nature Boy's possible desire to die in the ring.

"I made a comment and he answered back. I made a comment a couple of weeks ago saying, 'Bro, he wants to die in the ring. There's something about being a hero to that.' And he actually answered back my tweet and said, 'Yes, you're right. I do.' He said it. He said I wanna die in a wrestling ring," Russo added. [From 12:54 to 13:11]

Check out the video below:

WWE booking major superstar to break Ric Flair's World Title record as payback after he joined AEW is a possibility, says legend. Check out the details here.

Charlotte Flair will benefit from her father's move to AEW, says WWE legend

While her father, Ric Flair, and husband, Andrade El Idolo, are now working in Tony Khan's promotion, Charlotte Flair is still an active competitor in WWE. The Queen is currently one of the top superstars on the SmackDown roster.

Speaking about The Nature Boy's move to AEW on Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray Dudley claimed Charlotte would benefit from her father's move to AEW.

"You know who this actually benefits? Charlotte. Daddy's shadow's not around right now for the next few years. That's just my opinion. Not that they were side-by-side but with Ric in a completely different company, I think it benefits Charlotte," he said.

Ric Flair allegedly wanted his head shaved for an angle featuring Charlotte Flair. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Pound The Meat podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here