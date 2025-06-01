8-time WWE champion wants to marry Randy Orton; sends message to his wife

WWE legend Randy Orton has been married to Kim Kessler since 2015. However, a former Women's Champion recently expressed interest in marrying The Viper in a game of b*ng, marry, kill. She also sent a message to his wife.

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on Hot 97.5, where she discussed several topics, including her controversial angle with Vince McMahon and her scrapped on-screen romance with Jeff Hardy. Meanwhile, she played a game of b*ng, marry, kill, choosing between Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Randy Orton, with b*ng meaning a punch in the face. The Hall of Famer chose to kill the Undisputed WWE Champion because her daughter hates him since his heel turn.

The eight-time champion picked Orton to marry, pointing out that he seems like a family man:

"Oh God, I gotta marry one of those dudes? I don't know. I think Randy seems like a nice family man. Let's go Randy on the marry," she said. [11:18 - 11:24]

The Diva of the Decade then send a message to the 14-time world champion's wife, Kim:

"I'm marrying Randy Orton. Although, not, like, Kim, Kim, girl, I'm not. I'm not. So, like, stop, you're putting me in a weird spot here," Stratus added. [11:54 - 12:05]

Trish Stratus' favorite WWE match recently changed

In 2004, Trish Stratus main-evented RAW in a one-on-one Women's Championship match against her historic on-screen rival and real-life best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Lita. In her interview with Hot 97.5, the 49-year-old disclosed that that match was her favorite for many years until it recently changed.

The seven-time Women's Champion revealed that her Cage Match against Becky Lynch on her last run has become her new favorite:

"Since then, I had a chance to go back and dabble a little bit. I had a little certain Steel Cage Match with Becky Lynch," she explained.

Stratus last wrestled in March when she teamed with Tiffany Stratton to beat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber in her hometown of Toronto.

