9-time WWE champion sends warning to Rey Mysterio ahead of Fastlane

We are just a few hours away from this year's Fastlane Premium Live Event, and a former world champion has put Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on notice.

The star in question is Bobby Lashley, who has had multiple title reigns in the Stamford-based company. Currently, The All Mighty has formed an alliance with The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) on SmackDown. The trio are feuding with LWO members Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the United States Champion went into action against Lashley as the latter made his in-ring return after four months. The nine-time WWE champion picked up the win over the Hall of Famer with the help of Dawkins and Ford, who took out Del Toro and Wilde outside the ring.

LWO members are scheduled to take on Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match tonight at Fastlane. However, Mysterio's group is one member short, and the Hall of Famer noted they would have a surprise mystery partner at the show.

Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to warn the US Champion, stating he can call whosoever he wants. It does not matter.

"Call whoever the hell you want @reymysterio it doesn’t matter. You can’t stop the inevitable…PERIOD👊🏾,"Lashley tweeted.

Check out The All Mighty's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer comments on how Rey Mysterio's LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits will end at Fastlane

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has shared his predictions on how the rivalry between Rey Mysterio's and Lashley's faction will end at tonight's Fastlane.

While speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long noted that there is only one possible outcome, which is for the heels to win.

According to WWE legend, Lashley and The Street Profits have newly joined forces, which is why their alliance needs the win tonight.

"Well, you just created the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, so you've got to get these guys up and running," said Long.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits emerge victorious over the LWO faction at Fastlane tonight.

Who do you think will Rey Mysterio call as his mystery partner? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.