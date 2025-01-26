9-time WWE champion will return after long absence to compete in Women's Royal Rumble, predicts Layla

A top WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring action for nearly two years. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted the aforementioned star will return at Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss last wrestled in January 2023 when she lost to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. The Goddess has since been absent on maternity leave. Over the past few months, rumors have suggested the five-time Women's Champion could make her comeback as part of The Wyatt Sicks. However, that never happened. The former three-time Women's Tag Team and one-time 24/7 Champion recently dropped multiple return teases ahead of Royal Rumble. Despite this, recent reports suggested all plans for Bliss' return have been scrapped.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted that Bliss will make her comeback at the upcoming premium live event as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I do think, I put Alexa Bliss. I do think she will come back. I think it's time for her to come back. It's been way too long," she said. [From 54:37 to 54:42]

Layla thinks a returning WWE star will win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

Like Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair has been absent from in-ring competition for over a year. The Queen recently announced her return via a vignette on SmackDown. The 14-time Women's Champion also declared for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In her interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted that Flair would win the Royal Rumble for the second time in her WWE career:

"That was my pick, Charlotte Flair. There's no way. She's been gone too long. She's the top regardless, you know, her being absent or whatever. So, I definitely think Charlotte Flair is definitely gonna win it. There's no doubt in my mind," she said.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Women's Champion predicted the return of AJ Lee after a decade of absence to participate in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, claiming it would be shocking. It would be interesting to see if her predictions would come true.

