"900 Twitter notifications", "Someone hacked my pictures?" - Former WWE champion genuinely surprised by John Cena's tribute

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 05, 2025 14:02 GMT
John Cena. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A former WWE star was left surprised by John Cena's tribute at Clash in Paris. The Unseen-17 faced Logan Paul at the Paris premium live event and came out on top in an exciting bout.

During the match, Cena pulled out all stops and paid tribute to some of his former opponents by performing their moves. He hit AJ Styles's Styles Clash and also delivered an End of Days to The Maverick.

As WWE fans are aware, the End of Days belonged to former United States Champion Baron Corbin. Corbin, who now goes by the in-ring name Bishop Dyer after his WWE release, talked about his surprise when he came to know that Cena performed his finisher.

During an appearance on Fightful Overbooked, he said he wasn't aware of what happened until he received a bunch of X (Twitter) notifications.

"It was funny because I wasn't even watching the pay-per-view at the time. I was doing something else in the house, and I just looked at my phone, and it was like, 'You have like 900 Twitter notifications.' I was like, 'Uh oh, what did I do?' I was like, 'Uh oh, someone hacked my pictures here? Let's see,'" he revealed.
Corbin then said that it was cool to see John Cena do the spot as a compliment to him.

"I got on, and I saw that, and everybody's like, 'Oh, he hit End of Days.' And I was like, 'What? That is so cool that he did it.' And I had no idea it was happening. That's John for you. John is going to pay his respects to you in, like, the most kind of backhanded way," he added.
You can watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
John Cena set for SmackDown appearance this week

Following Clash in Paris, John Cena might turn his attention to Brock Lesnar. The Cenation Leader is set to make an appearance on the blue brand in Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

There is a possibility of Lesnar also showing up at the show, as WWE looks to build the next match in Cena's retirement tour.

There is also a report that the 17-time WWE World Champion might be making his final SmackDown appearance as an active performer this week.

