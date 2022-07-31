Potential Spoiler: Former World Champion spotted in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2022 airs live tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. The Usos will put their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against The Street Profits, with Jeff Jarrett serving as the special guest referee.

Theory has vowed to recapture the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley and cash in his MITB contract during tonight's main event. Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, less than a month after she cashed in on her at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Bianca Belair will also try to get redemption against Becky Lynch this year as she defends the RAW Women's Championship against her. The EST lost to Big Time Becks in less than thirty seconds last year. The Judgment Day, will battle Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a No Disqualification tag team match tonight.

In a new report from PWInsider, a 31-time champion is backstage tonight for SummerSlam. According to Mike Johnson, Edge was spotted backstage at Nissan Stadium, the venue for tonight's SummerSlam. The Undertaker is also reportedly backstage for tonight's premium live event.

Will Edge appear tonight at WWE SummerSlam?

The promotion aired a series of vignettes in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam. Initially, some believed that the vignettes were hinting at a return for Bray Wyatt, but most now believe that the video packages are for the Rated-R Superstar.

Wrestling gear from Edge's past rivals like John Cena, The Dudley Boyz, and Eddie Guerrero have also been featured too in the vignettes.

Edge was in a rivalry last year with Seth Rollins, who was scheduled to battle Riddle tonight but the match has been canceled due to injury suffered by The Original Bro.

The 48-year-old has not been seen on WWE TV since the faction he founded, The Judgment Day, turned their backs on him in a brutal attack on the June 13th edition of RAW. The mysterious vignettes started shortly after.

Are you excited about a potential Edge return tonight at SummerSlam? Do you want to see him get revenge on The Judgment Day, renew his rivalry with Seth Rollins, or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments section below.

