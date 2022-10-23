Create

Wrestling fans react to spooky segment involving Mandy Rose in a haunted house

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 23, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion

Fans on Twitter reacted to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction brawling with Alba Fyre inside a haunted house during Halloween Havoc.

A segment on the show featured Alba Fyre, who tried to lure Mandy Rose to a haunted house. Rose accepted the invitation, much to the chagrin of her stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Once they got to the house, Jacy Jayne had some ominous feelings. However, Gigi Dolin managed to convince her.

Once they entered the house, Rose suggested they split. The three women of Toxic Attraction were then attacked by Fyre separately. She first took out the paranoid Jayne before proceeding to take out Gigi Dolin as she was conversing with Chucky, the haunted doll. She last took out Rose before getting in her car and driving off with the champion to the arena.

Fans seemed to enjoy the cinematic-style brawl, with many people reacting positively to the segment. Some fans were ecstatic that WWE are bringing back cinematic matches to the promotion, while others concurred that the segment was fun. Many fans also commented on the commendable work done by the production crew in setting up the haunted house.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba A cinematic masterpiece, I loved it! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba This segment is fun
@cichatirto @WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba I like that they're bringing back crimenatic matches in NXT
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba That was absolutely excellent.Whomever did the filming/planning and choreography of the fights in the Terror House deserve a raise @ShawnMichaels !!!#HalloweenHAvoc
@TheEWZine @WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba @ShawnMichaels Bangers. I love matches like this. New Day vs. Wyatt Family, Undertaker vs. AJ Styles. Not every day they do it. But when they do it's a banger.
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba Ngl that face paint on Alba is fantastic
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba Really fun #HalloweenHavoc so far. And we are just month away from Survivor Series in Boston. And then #WWERaw after Survivor Series, in Norfolk, Virginia looking like it will be a sold out showticketmaster.com/event/01005CE6…
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba Alba has to win after that
@MarkRedbeliever @WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba It was a great way to make sure it will be a 1v1 so gives her a shot
@WWE @WWE_MandyRose @wwe_alba This was actually pretty good. I enjoyed it.

However, things did not end well for Alba Fyre as she failed to defeat Mandy Rose in their match. Thanks to some timely interference from Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Rose was able to retain her title.

Could this be the end of Alba Fyer's title charge? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Debottam Saha
