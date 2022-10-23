Fans on Twitter reacted to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction brawling with Alba Fyre inside a haunted house during Halloween Havoc.

A segment on the show featured Alba Fyre, who tried to lure Mandy Rose to a haunted house. Rose accepted the invitation, much to the chagrin of her stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Once they got to the house, Jacy Jayne had some ominous feelings. However, Gigi Dolin managed to convince her.

Once they entered the house, Rose suggested they split. The three women of Toxic Attraction were then attacked by Fyre separately. She first took out the paranoid Jayne before proceeding to take out Gigi Dolin as she was conversing with Chucky, the haunted doll. She last took out Rose before getting in her car and driving off with the champion to the arena.

Fans seemed to enjoy the cinematic-style brawl, with many people reacting positively to the segment. Some fans were ecstatic that WWE are bringing back cinematic matches to the promotion, while others concurred that the segment was fun. Many fans also commented on the commendable work done by the production crew in setting up the haunted house.

Check out some of the reactions below:

However, things did not end well for Alba Fyre as she failed to defeat Mandy Rose in their match. Thanks to some timely interference from Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Rose was able to retain her title.

Could this be the end of Alba Fyer's title charge? Sound off in the comments section.

