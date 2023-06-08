"A dream come true" - Ex-WWE star on having an intergender match against Torrie Wilson

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently opened up about his experience facing WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson in an intergender match.

Dupree made his main roster debut in 2003. Over the next four years, he competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. In April 2004, the 39-year-old went head-to-head against Torrie Wilson in an intergender match on the blue brand. While Rene seemed to be in control of the bout, he was attacked by John Cena. The former Tag Team Champion then retreated backstage.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, Dupree addressed his match against Wilson, stating that it was a dream come true.

"[What about wrestling Torrie Wilson?] Dream come true. Next Question [laughs]. [She still looks great] Oh f**k! God! Yeah, yeah, probably one of the most beautiful women I've ever met in my life, yeah, by far, yeah," he said. [From 2:51 - 3:26]

Another Ex-WWE Superstar confessed to having a crush on Torrie Wilson

While Rene Dupree considers Torrie Wilson one of the most beautiful women he had ever met, former WWE Superstar Maven confessed to having a crush on the Hall of Famer.

During his WWE run, Maven worked in a romantic angle with Wilson, in which he had to kiss the 47-year-old. In an old video, he disclosed that locking lips with Wilson was a dream come true for him.

"It took about three or four takes of getting to kiss Torrie each and every time. She's wishing me luck for my match against Tajiri that night and I was such a bad actor at the time, probably still am, that I luckily kept messing the kiss up so I could do it over and over. And I'll tell you what, I wish we were still filming that free tape right now. I wish we never got it right because that was truly a dream come true," Maven explained. [From 0:49 - 1:16]

