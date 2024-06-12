A generational face-off: Cody Rhodes confronted by Trick Williams on WWE NXT; make blockbuster future tease

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a grand cross-branded appearance on NXT on June 11, 2024. The American Nightmare was addressing the fans about the betrayal of AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown but was interrupted by the NXT Champion, Trick Williams.

The Harbinger of the ‘Whoop That’ era confronted The American Nightmare and talked to him about the constant attacks they faced as champions. Rhodes said that he fully understood what Williams was talking about and gave an insight into why the attacks occurred. He said that the rest of the locker room always thought that they were better suited to be titleholders than the holders.

Cody Rhodes followed this by telling Williams that just because he had climbed the top of one mountain, it didn’t mean there weren’t other mountains to climb. Immediately after, the Undisputed WWE Champion made a subtle gesture by adjusting his championship belt on his shoulder.

This was a big blockbuster tease made by WWE where The American Nightmare hinted at a future possible title feud against the NXT Champ. Interestingly, however, Rhodes noted that for now, Trick Williams had another important challenge coming his way.

Cody Rhodes drops major NXT Championship news for Trick Williams

The American Nightmare was interrupted by Trick Williams during his promo about his battle with AJ Styles. However, Rhodes also bore important news for the NXT Champion and was asked to make a major announcement as requested by NXT General Manager Ava. The Undisputed WWE Champion noted that Williams’ next title contender would soon be chosen by a 25-man battle royal.

Adding a twist, however, Cody Rhodes mentioned that this won’t be an ordinary match. He said that the contenders of the match could also involve fighters from other locker rooms who will gun for the NXT Championship. This is possibly another teaser for WWE’s ongoing collaboration with TNA. As the battle royal to decide the number one contender begins, will Trick Williams be ready to face his next opponent?

