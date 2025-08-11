"A good soldier defends his people" - Karrion Kross reveals new merch following WWE departure

WWE fans chose Karrion Kross as their next guy when The Herald of Doomsday started to receive major reactions from the people over the last year, which skyrocketed after he delivered his highly acclaimed promo during the WrestleMania 41 recap show. Despite all that, Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's deals were not renewed over the weekend. However, it's being debated whether that's entirely true or not.Whether you believe it all to be an elaborate work or not, both Kross and Bordeaux could be off WWE television for the foreseeable future. The former WWE NXT Champion took to X today to promote his newest merch, sporting an interesting statement on the back of the shirt.&quot;A good soldier defends his people. Time to get to work,&quot; Kross wrote in the caption. Kross's latest graphic t-shirt, available at Pro Wrestling Tees, shows a mass grave on the front with 'Xs' used instead of traditional headstones or crosses, with the back of the shirt showing the quote mentioned in the caption. Scarlett also has new merch, using a demonic-looking design of her along with the words &quot;HEX APPEAL.&quot;Kross has used the &quot;good soldier&quot; term before, most notably during a post-WrestleMania segment with Sam Roberts, a moment which he recently assured was a work. In the segment, Kross stated that good soldiers only get their time cut.For now, we eagerly wait to see where and when the fearsome pair will appear. Some in WWE still believe they could return to the promotion soon.Karrion Kross had a &quot;weird feeling&quot; after WWE SummerSlam lossPrior to their departure, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were involved in a feud with Sami Zayn, the crux of the angle being that Kross felt the former Intercontinental Champion was lying to both the people and himself about what he's capable of.Heading into SummerSlam, each man held one win in the feud. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Zayn slayed the corrupting presence that was Kross, ending their rivalry for good. On The Angle podcast with Joey Karni, Kross went through all the emotions he felt heading into his rubber match with The Underdog from the Underground, stating that he had a weird feeling after the bout was over.&quot;I still was very grateful to be out there and to do that for you guys. Once the match was over, I just had a weird feeling. This'll all make sense later,&quot; said Kross. [15:30-15:45]It's possible Kross saw the writing on the wall following what could be his final match with the promotion. With fans clamoring for Kross throughout the week, it'll be interesting to see how the crowd responds during RAW tonight.