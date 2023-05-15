"A lot of people were afraid" - 36-year-old former WWE Superstar reveals why NXT stars didn't want to join the main roster

A former WWE Superstar recently stated that NXT stars used to dread getting called up to the main roster.

NXT is the promotion's developmental brand that mainly features younger stars during the beginning of their careers. It allows superstars to work on their craft and practice in front of a smaller audience before they are deemed ready to be called up to the main roster.

Speaking on the So Catch YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Alexander Wolfe claimed that many people were afraid of getting called up to the main roster during his time with the company.

Wolfe was signed by the promotion in 2015 and was a part of the SAnitY and Imperium factions before he was released in 2021. He explained that most wrestlers loved the atmosphere in NXT, while on the main roster, the talent had a lot more responsibility.

"A lot of people were afraid of getting a call-up. And that spread to the office, that they say, 'Guys, what the hell?' NXT, they help you with that a little bit more. You tour together ... they book for you the hotels, they take care of the food," said Alexander Wolfe. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe on his time in NXT

Alexander Wolfe is grateful for his time in NXT and praised WWE for taking care of their employees.

Wolfe was a part of the SAnitY stable before it disbanded in 2019. He then joined the Imperium faction alongside Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Ludwig Kaiser. Alexander was released by the company after he was kicked out of Imperium.

On a recent edition of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the 36-year-old explained how the company takes care of talent in NXT and added that the superstars in the developmental promotion get to learn from legends of the business.

"They take care of you in so many parts and you do not even know it. So a lot of times right now, back on the English circuit, I have to take care of my own merch. I have to take care sometimes of my travel. I have to take care of my food and everything. So WWE, especially NXT, they took care of you in a really good way. But I also like the most valuable thing from WWE was all the knowledge from the greats," said Alexander Wolfe. [H/T: Fightful]

Alexander Wolfe now performs as Alex Tischer as an independent wrestler. Nikki Cross remains the only member of SAnitY that remains on the main roster. The group's former leader, Eric Young, was rumored to be returning to the company, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Did you enjoy the SAnitY faction in NXT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

