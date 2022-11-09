"A mega match with two megastars"- WWE fans would like to see 40-year-old star step up to face John Cena at WrestleMania

With John Cena possibly returning to WWE for a match at WrestleMania, fans around the world took to social media to voice their opinion on who the megastar should face.

While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reported that the 16-time world champion is not only going to appear at WrestleMania 39 next year, but he’s also going to be wrestling at the event.

"Cena should be there and Cena should be wrestling. I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have respect for each other.”

While there is no news on Cena's potential opponent, Twitter user @WrestlingHumble put forward the idea of LA Knight stepping up to the Cenation leader. The WWE Universe pretty much agreed with the notion, with many excited at the thought of a potential promo battle between the two.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble WrestleMania 39 hear me out for a second WrestleMania 39 hear me out for a second https://t.co/Si6gdhElSY

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9



For real though Knight’s gotta do something big at WrestleMania seeing as it’s in LA @WrestlingHumble Now that would be a mega match with two megastars, perfect for the bright lights of LA!For real though Knight’s gotta do something big at WrestleMania seeing as it’s in LA @WrestlingHumble Now that would be a mega match with two megastars, perfect for the bright lights of LA! For real though Knight’s gotta do something big at WrestleMania seeing as it’s in LA

Daddy Poobs 🏳️‍🌈 @GusMacqueen @WrestlingHumble I don't even need to watch the match. Just give me all those juciy promos. @WrestlingHumble I don't even need to watch the match. Just give me all those juciy promos.

John Cena was last seen on WWE programming in June

John Cena is one of the greatest ever to have stepped inside the squared circle. While the 16-time world champion is no longer a regular wrestler, he still has unmatched star power.

Cena was last seen on WWE programming in June earlier this year when he returned to RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. He was officially welcomed back by Vince McMahon himself.

The Cenation Leader's last televised match was a title bout against Roman Reigns. The duo locked horns at SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship. Reigns picked up the victory after which he was confronted by Brock Lesnar.

Cena was also confronted by Austin Theory during his last appearance on RAW. While there were rumors about the duo facing off at SummerSlam this year, those plans didn't come to fruition.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Austin Theory on how John Cena motivated him Austin Theory on how John Cena motivated him 💯 https://t.co/3ZVinNxJlB

However, with John Cena now reported to be returning to action at the Showcase of Immortals, Theory has another chance to face his idol in a dream match. The 25-year-old recently tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins' United States Championship. However, Bobby Lashley was there to rain on his parade.

