"A new age curtain sellout" - How the WWE roster felt about the main event angle at Royal Rumble

The main event angle from last weekend's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is a hot topic of discussion amongst the pro wrestling community, and the talent backstage reportedly felt the same way as the WWE Universe.

This year's Royal Rumble was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but it's what happened afterward that has everyone talking. The post-match angle saw Sami Zayn finally stand up to The Tribal Chief, a decision that led to him getting viciously beaten down by The Bloodline aside from Jey Uso, who may no longer be affiliated with the group.

According to Fightful Select, a large portion of the WWE roster watched the angle play out in the gorilla position. They were reportedly just as invested in the storyline as the WWE Universe, calling it a "new age curtain sellout."

The post-main event segment has received acclaim from fans, talent, and critics alike, with many expressing their desire to see Sami Zayn challenge Reigns for his titles. Since Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and seems intent on facing The Tribal Chief for at least the WWE Championship, Sami's future remains up in the air.

The Royal Rumble set up a ton of feuds for WrestleMania 39

Rumble winners Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley have their matches set for WrestleMania 39, with The American Nightmare challenging Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship and Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the event also set up a ton of potential grudge matches.

Another huge title feud that WWE is looking to have at WrestleMania 39 features Gunther, who put on a remarkable performance last Saturday despite being the last superstar eliminated. Reports are that the Ring General will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat showdown.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD.

What did you think of the main event angle at the Royal Rumble? Give us your thoughts and sound off in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes