"A permanent #2" - Roman Reigns takes a dig at Seth Rollins after he brings up his WrestleMania 31 loss

As their tag team clash in Philadelphia approaches, Roman Reigns took to social media with a shot at Seth Rollins for bringing up his loss at WrestleMania 31.

In the main event of WrestleMania 31, Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. However, in the closing moments of the match, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and walked out as the new WWE Champion in a moment known as "The Heist of the Century."

On Twitter/X, Rollins responded to a dig from his former Shield stablemate, which caught the latter's attention. Reigns boldly claimed that Rollins' victory at WrestleMania 31 eventually made him a "permanent #2."

"This is also the moment, u became a permanent #2. Turn losses into lessons kids!" wrote Reigns.

Becky Lynch revealed why she wasn't a fan of working with Seth Rollins on WWE TV

In her newly released book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Becky Lynch revealed why she disliked working with her husband, Seth Rollins, on television.

According to Lynch, she and Rollins had no idea how to interact with one another on WWE television. She wrote:

"We had no idea how to interact with each other on-screen, I was used to being a bada**. He was too, and in this mushy, muddled TV relationship we were just plain awkward. Or 'cringe' as was often the word used to describe it online. Blending the two worlds didn't work for me, as I was two completely different people in each of them."

At WrestleMania 40, Lynch and Rollins will be competing in marquee matches. Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes on Night 1 for a tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On Night 2, he will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior became the #1 contender for Rollins' title after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. CM Punk will be on commentary for Seth Rollins' match against Drew McIntyre.

