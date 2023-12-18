"A true professional" - WWE fans react to Jimmy Uso's subtle act against Randy Orton on SmackDown

The WWE Universe recently reacted to Jimmy Uso seemingly protecting Randy Orton while taking his signature move on Friday's SmackDown.

The Viper recently returned to WWE after almost two years on the shelf with a serious back injury, which required spinal fusion surgery. At one point, it was believed the 43-year-old star would never wrestle again, but he proved doctors wrong and now seems to be in top shape. With that said, it's a must that the future Hall of Famer is as safe as possible in the ring.

This week's SmackDown saw Orton defeat Jimmy Uso in the main event. Solo Sikoa ran out to assist Uso, but LA Knight took him out and looked on from the ramp. Jimmy tried to sneak attack The Viper but took an RKO for the pin instead. As seen in the clip below, the second-generation wrestler seemingly protected his third-generation rival on the way down.

While the majority of fans saw this as Uso helping out his fellow future Hall of Famer, others knocked the eight-time tag team champion for allegedly not knowing how to sell the move.

Check out some of the reactions to Jimmy Uso protecting Randy Orton below:

Wrestling legend concerned with Randy Orton's spot on WWE SmackDown

Friday's WWE SmackDown main event between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso went just over 14 minutes. This was the first-ever singles match between the two veteran talents.

While Orton and Uso have been around for years and are two of the most experienced wrestlers in WWE, there is a lot of concern for The Viper due to his recent health issues.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter discussed the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and spoke about how some of the action seemed too dangerous.

"With Randy Orton being out for those 18 months, that spot that he did where he lied back and waited for Uso [Jimmy] to come and Summersault on him and all, how dangerous a move for someone whose neck, you know, was in that type of shape and to just go ahead and do that? We saw him kinda move his neck out of the way. But man, that's kinda dangerous for a guy that just came back from an injury from that area to say 'it's okay to do something like that.' Didn't you think so?," Apter said. [From 10:09 - 10:49]

Orton is set to battle two other top WWE Superstars at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown on January 5, with the winner going on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Details can be found here in a spoiler report from the SmackDown TV tapings to air next Friday night.

What did you think of Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown? Do you think Orton needs to be more cautious? Sound off in the comments below!