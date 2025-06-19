  • home icon
[Watch]: A wild Kevin Owens video appears; WWE fans can't get enough of it amid injury hiatus

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jun 19, 2025 11:45 GMT
Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion
Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion. [Images via WWE.com]

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to Kevin Owens' latest appearance amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Prizefighter is currently on a hiatus due to an injury.

For those unaware, Kevin Owens was supposed to face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41, but ahead of their clash, KO revealed that he had been dealing with neck issues for quite some time. Owens also announced that he needed to undergo surgery. The Viper ultimately ended up facing Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows, and Kevin has not been seen on WWE TV since his injury announcement.

Amid his absence from the company, KO was recently spotted hanging out with AEW star "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard ahead of the hockey game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals. An X user recently posted the clip, which showcased Owens and Menard walking amid a sea of hockey fans. The Prizefighter seemingly looked quite relaxed and happy in the clip.

Check out the video below:

This post caught several fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone was glad to see that Kevin Owens was okay amid his injury hiatus. One fan showcased their reaction with a surprised GIF of KO's friend, Sami Zayn.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions.
Screenshots of fans' reactions. [Image credit: FadeAwayMedia's X]

Some more fans wrote that they were glad to see KO was happy and enjoying his time off despite the injury.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions.
Screenshots of some more fan reactions. [Image credit: FadeAwayMedia's X]

WWE star Randy Orton was the first person to know about Kevin Owens' injury

During a recent interview with le10sport, Kevin Owens revealed that Randy Orton was the first person to know about his injury after he consulted with the doctors.

KO added that he wanted The Viper to be the first person to know about it because of their scheduled match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Randy was the first person I spoke to after the discussion with the doctors, because it's a question of respect as well. He was the one I was supposed to have a match with at WrestleMania. And despite the things that happened in the months leading up to WrestleMania, there are very few people in the wrestling world that I respect as much as Randy Orton. So, I spoke to him immediately. He was the first person I called after talking to the doctor," he said.

It remains to be seen when Kevin Owens will return to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
bell-icon Manage notifications