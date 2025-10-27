Abandoned plans revealed for Cody Rhodes' WWE title reign by veteran (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title later this week at Saturday Night's Main Event. He is set for a rematch against Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated at last month's Wrestlepalooza in an extremely hard-hitting yet exciting bout.
The rivalry between these two former tag partners has gotten more intense with each passing week, and the match at Delta Center is expected to be an entertaining one. However, veteran WWE writer Vince Russo recently revealed plans for Cody's title reign, and they didn't involve Drew McIntyre initially.
During an episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo revealed that WWE planned to have Jacob Fatu face Cody at SNME. It would've been a fresh, never-before-seen match, but Fatu needed to get some serious dental work done, which has ruled him out for several weeks, abandoning any plans for this Saturday's event.
"There was supposed to be a match between him and Jacob Fatu, but Jacob Fatu, I think, needs some type of serious dental work or something, so he's going to be out for a while. So he's on the shelf, so Drew's back in the spot," Russo said.
Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!
Jacob Fatu was written off television after he was assaulted backstage before a number one contender's match against Drew McIntyre, which left him with a bloodied mouth. Given the timing of the attack, several people feel that McIntyre attacked the Samon Wearwolf, including Jimmy Uso, who got into an altercation with the Scottish Warrior last week on SmackDown.
Both Drew and Cody have been getting into brawls these past weeks, and it wouldn't be surprising if a stipulation is added to their match, and that could see either a returning Fatu or Jimmy Uso cost him the match.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences