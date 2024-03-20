"About 240lbs wasn't it?" - Drew McIntyre takes a shot at 29-year-old WWE Superstar while responding to former champion

Drew McIntyre took a shot at Trick Williams on social media while responding to a tweet from Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes is currently feuding with Williams in NXT. The two superstars will cross paths at Stand & Deliver in a highly awaited singles match.

On Twitter/X, Hayes posted a photo with the former WWE Champion and thanked him for sharing valuable advice. Responding to the same, McIntyre credited the former NXT Champion for betraying Williams.

"You're looking real good since you've dropped all that weight. About 240lbs wasn't it?" wrote McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre opened up about his issues with Jey Uso and The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre was previously unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and dethroning Roman Reigns.

The Scotsman has had his fair share of issues with The Bloodline, including former faction member Jey Uso. Jey is currently on Monday Night RAW and has shared the ring with McIntyre since his move to the red brand.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, the former WWE Champion warned Jey Uso for his past involvement with The Bloodline. McIntyre said:

"His family, obviously made my life hell, led to [the] Clash at the Castle. The week before Clash, I took out himself, his brother, to make sure Bloodline can't interfere. It's just me and Roman, one-on-one. All these years of sacrifice, being away from my family in America, chasing the dream, missing weddings, birthdays, a couple of funerals. Every sacrifice now I made that they have made, this was the night I was going to win it and present the title to my family. We did it. The elder [Jimmy Uso] sent Solo [Sikoa]. Just because you've been guilty of a thousand crimes, you're not there on the night; you're still guilty!"

Drew McIntyre won the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

