"Not one time he's apologized" - Jey Uso and 2-time WWE Champion haven't buried the hatchet yet

Jey Uso is a changed man now, but he continues to be judged by the dirty deeds (no pun intended) he committed during his time with The Bloodline.

He hasn't gotten along with everybody on the red brand. Chief among them is Drew McIntyre. The two men have a sordid history dating back to 2022 when The Scotsman was in the hunt for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jey and other members of The Bloodline were a constant thorn in the side of McIntyre and his long-awaited crowning moment. The Scottish Warrior didn't forgive Main Event Jey when he moved to Monday Night RAW and returned the favor in his style.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre opened up about his issues with Jey Uso and The Bloodline:

"His family, obviously made my life hell, led to [the] Clash at the Castle. The week before Clash, I took out himself, his brother, to make sure Bloodline can't interfere. It's just me and Roman, one-on-one. All these years of sacrifice, being away from my family in America, chasing the dream, missing weddings, birthdays, a couple of funerals. Every sacrifice now I made that they have made, this was the night I was going to win it and present the title to my family. We did it. The elder [Jimmy Uso] sent Solo [Sikoa]. Just because you've been guilty of a thousand crimes, you're not there on the night; you're still guilty!" McIntyre said.

The Scottish Warrior claimed that Jey had not apologized to him since coming to RAW.

"That all aside, what's the one thing I've been asking for a very long time now from Jey? One simple thing, one simple word even, because he's not, you know, the most articulate man in the world. He's very good with the one word: YEET! Not one time he's apologized!" he added. [10:02 - 10:52]

Jey Uso issued an apology to Drew McIntyre

Contrary to popular belief, Jey Uso did issue an apology to Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on The Bump, the former Bloodline member regretted screwing The Scotsman and asked him to let bygones be bygones.

He's so mad! Hey, look, man, I'm sorry, Uce! Alright? I apologize, man! Damn, you've got to let that thing go. Don't be mad all the time. We did some messed-up things to you, Drew, back in the day. I cost you the World Championship... But damn, I was just following orders, Uce! I was mad too back in the day, but you've got to let it go, Uce. Let it go! I promise, man, your heart will be lighter. I'm sorry, alright. I'm sorry, Drew!" Jey Uso said.

Drew McIntyre is laser-focused on winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. However, he has sent a warning to a top Bloodline member. You can read his comments here.

