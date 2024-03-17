Solo Sikoa receives a stern warning from 2-time WWE Champion

Solo Sikoa may not have a clear path to WrestleMania XL, but he needs to be on the lookout as a two-time WWE Champion hasn't forgotten what The Enforcer did to him.

Drew McIntyre was robbed of a potential crowning moment at Clash at the Castle in 2022, thanks to Solo Sikoa. The latter played a significant role in the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The Enforcer pulled the referee out of the ring, stopping The Head of the Table from taking the third count. The outside distraction helped The Tribal Chief snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

McIntyre never really had a chance to exact revenge on Sikoa, as he was moved to the red brand later.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position, Drew McIntyre put Solo Sikoa on notice as he prepares to challenge Seth Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL.

"Obviously, I want to get him but different mind frame now, bigger picture, focus on the RAW roster, the World Title, what's best for it. Of course, I want to drop him, but there's Cody Rhodes right there. This win would mean so much for Drew McIntyre to get me forward, to get me that title, to save RAW and the World Title itself so I've to keep my head on in the chaos," McIntyre said. (From 05:22 to 5:40)

Check out the full interview below:

What's next for Solo Sikoa?

Despite being on the main roster for nearly two years, Solo Sikoa hasn't been booked on the WrestleMania card yet. His booking has lately become a subject of discussion among fans and veterans alike.

Sikoa hasn't won a match since conquering John Cena at Crown Jewel last year. The 30-year-old Bloodline star appears to have taken a backseat. However, he could still make his presence felt at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, aiming to help his cousins in their respective matches.

Expand Tweet

Last year, he cost Cody Rhodes a chance to finish his story in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Will he do the same this time around? Fans will have to tune in on April 6.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Gorilla Position podcast.

Poll : Do you want to see Drew McIntyre vs. Solo Sikoa down the road? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion