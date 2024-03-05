Absent star shares update 308 days since last WWE RAW appearance

An absent WWE Superstar has shared an update on social media 308 days since he last appeared on RAW. This week's episode of red brand will go down at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Braun Strowman is a popular superstar who has not appeared since the May 1, 2023, edition of the red brand. He is a former Universal Champion and was in a tag team with Ricochet when he went down with an injury last year.

The veteran underwent neck fusion surgery and has been updating fans during his recovery. He took to Instagram today to share another update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

"Cause my muscles always seem to get the best engagements lol here you go all you thirsty’s out there that need a refreshment!!!! #BeefKing #BraunStrowman #Thick #Monster #Beefy #BigAf," he wrote.

Braun Strowman wants to see WWE RAW star become champion

Braun Strowman recently shared that he would like to see Chad Gable capture a world title someday. The Alpha Academy member has made it known that he wants another opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last December, Strowman praised Chad Gable as a performer. He noted that Gable has all the tools to be successful as a singles star and deserves a run as champion.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it." [From 04:36 – 05:06]

You can check out the interview with Strowman in the video below:

Ricochet has stated on social media that he is looking forward to his tag team partner returning from injury. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to reunite the popular duo when Braun Strowman is cleared to return to action.

What is your favorite moment of Braun Strowman's career so far?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!