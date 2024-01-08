Absent superstar provides health update 62 days after last WWE match

An absent superstar has provided a health update 62 days after they last competed in a WWE match.

Nikki Cross has not competed in a match since the number one contendership Battle Royal on the November 6 edition of WWE RAW. Zoey Stark won the Battle Royal to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2023. Ripley won at the premium live event last November in Chicago and is still the reigning Women's World Champion.

Cross has had an interesting run on the main roster. She captured the RAW Women's Championship, portraying her Nikki A.S.H. character in 2021, and was also part of an entertaining tag team with Alexa Bliss. She was also a part of the popular SAnitY faction in NXT, but the group did not have the same success on the main roster.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to Instagram story today to share a health update during her time away from the squared circle. Cross noted that she was under the weather and shared a picture of herself in a shiny jacket.

Cross then thanked Taylor Swift and WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber for the inspiration, and you can check out her post below.

Cross shares interesting update on her Instagram story.

Former WWE writer gives Nikki Cross interesting advice

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has commented on Nikki Cross' situation in WWE and suggested that the former champion start living her gimmick to get revenge on the company.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW in November 2023, Vince Russo reacted to Cross, portraying a deranged character who stared off into the distance. He noted that the promotion put Big Vito in a dress back in the day, and he made it work by wearing it everywhere.

Russo suggested that Cross react to the poor creative given to her by acting strange backstage as well.

"That's what she needs to do. If I'm her, I'm walking around like that backstage. I'm walking around like that in catering. Bro, I'm like that if I'm in the women's room. That's exactly what I would do." [From 38:40 to 39:00]

CM Punk is set to appear on tomorrow night's edition of RAW in Portland, Oregon. Only time will tell if Nikki Cross will appear on the red brand soon or if the veteran will be competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

