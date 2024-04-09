Absent WWE star opens up about injury, provides update for in-ring return

We are officially in a new era, and it is named after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. WrestleMania XL generated incredible numbers and the show received overall approval from fans and experts. In the wake of a successful week for the company, one of their roster's promising talents spoke in depth about the nature of her injury and what it means at this point.

Piper Niven was last seen on WWE programming in February. Last year, she held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. The Irish star managed to impress during the brief period she worked on the main roster.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Piper Niven revealed that she broke her hand in February, and it looks "gnarly" at the moment. An in-ring return date cannot be confirmed owing to this.

"Who wants to see my gross hand? I broke my hand [laughs]. Training, trying to be a better performer. Obviously, the universe was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re too good. [Laughs] Come on, you gotta give everybody else a chance.’ So yeah, I broke my hand, unfortunately, and it still looks gnarly!" she said.

The 32-year-old WWE star admitted that the injury was a blessing in disguise considering that she had never suffered ''any real injury'' before it. She added that it was a much-needed learning curve.

"Honestly, I feel like this was kind of necessary, like I’ve never broken a bone or really had…I’ve been out before, especially with COVID and stuff. But I’ve never had any real injury, and I kind of feel like this was a very necessary learning experience for me," she shared.

Piper also teased changes to her current on-screen character. She previously performed under the ring name "Doudrop," with her most notable showing being at Royal Rumble 2022 where she locked horns with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Chelsea Green got squashed on the WWE RAW After WrestleMania XL

Following her tag team partner's injury, Chelsea Green was left off the WrestleMania XL match card. When she escalated the issue to Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava, who were all backstage on RAW this past Monday night, Chelsea got booked in a match against Jade Cargill.

The former AEW TBS Champion made her WrestleMania debut in a winning effort against Damage CTRL. On RAW, she made quick work of Chelsea Green to send a chilling message to the entire female roster.

