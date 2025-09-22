Absent WWE star reacts to Stephanie McMahon's special request

Stephanie McMahon recently made a special request to a currently absent star. This star has now reacted to this request.Naomi reached the pinnacle of her career earlier this year after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the Women's World Champion. Shortly after becoming champion, she vacated the title after announcing her pregnancy. Since then, she has been absent from TV. However, she has been watching the program. At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and informed Stephanie McMahon that she was going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. Naomi reacted to this announcement by asking Stephanie if she would help her if she had the baby at the Hall of Fame ceremony. In response, Stephanie requested that she not have the baby at the WWE Hall of Fame. She also said that she was not sure what Bayley would pack in the diaper bag. Naomi reacted to the former WWE CEO's request.&quot;🙈⚠️&quot;Check out her tweet here:Triple H revealed that Stephanie McMahon didn't know about her WWE Hall of Fame Induction until the very last secondAt Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker's music hit before the main event. He rode out to the ring on his motorcycle and stopped in front of Stephanie McMahon, who was seated in the front row. He then took a seat beside her and proceeded to inform her that she was going into the WWE Hall of Fame.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, Triple H revealed that Stephanie thought Taker was coming out to sing her happy happy birthday, and she had no clue until he said &quot;induct.&quot;&quot;She had no idea, and I think she thought that 'Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said 'induct.' But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world,&quot; Triple H said.It's great to see Stephanie McMahon getting recognized for her contributions to the business.