Stephanie McMahon urges WWE star not to give birth at upcoming event

Stephanie McMahon made a hilarious request to a popular star, urging her not to give birth at the WWE Hall of Fame 2026 ceremony. The star in question announced her pregnancy last month.WWE Superstar Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW owing to her pregnancy, just over a month after winning the title. After The Undertaker announced last night that Stephanie McMahon would be the first inductee into the Class of 2026 in the WWE Hall of Fame, The Glow took to X/Twitter to jokingly note that she could not miss McMahon's induction, even if it meant having the baby at the event. The 37-year-old also asked if people would help her in case that happened.Naomi's tweet caught Bayley's attention, who claimed that she already had a diaper bag packed. Stephanie McMahon joined in on the X/Twitter exchange, requesting The Glow not to give birth at the Hall of Fame ceremony. The former WWE Chairwoman noted that she wasn't sure what The Role Model would have in her diaper bag.&quot;OMG you guys! I’m so blown away! Please don’t have the baby at the HOF! I’m not sure what @itsBayleyWWE would pack in that diaper bag!&quot; Stephanie McMahon wrote.You can check out the tweet below:WWE crowned new Women's World Champion at Wrestlepalooza before the Stephanie McMahon HoF announcementSeveral minutes before The Undertaker made the Stephanie McMahon Hall of Fame announcement at Wrestlepalooza, WWE finally crowned a new Women's World Champion.In one of the most anticipated matches of the night, former champion IYO SKY locked horns with Stephanie Vaquer. While the Japanese star was scheduled to challenge The Glow for the title on the August 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, La Primera was booked to be in a championship match at WWE Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, both bouts had to be called off due to Naomi's pregnancy.On the September 1 edition of the red brand, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that SKY and Vaquer would compete for the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza. The two stars put forth a highly competitive contest that ended with the Chilean star pinning The Genius of the Sky to win her first main roster title.Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley had already revealed that she would go after whoever wins the title at Wrestlepalooza. It will be interesting to see if she gets a shot at the gold anytime soon.Who do you think will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off!