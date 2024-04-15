Absent WWE star shares heartwarming picture of Bray Wyatt

An absent WWE Superstar has shared a heartwarming picture of Bray Wyatt today on social media. Wyatt tragically passed away last year at only 36 years old due to a heart attack.

Braun Strowman is currently out of action with an injury. He has not competed in a match since last May and underwent neck fusion surgery last year. The former Universal Champion was involved in a tag team with Ricochet during the time of the injury. The Monster of All Monsters was once a member of The Wyatt Family faction and took to his Instagram story to share an image of his former stablemate.

Strowman shared an image of Wyatt with a dog and noted that he was so happy he had the picture. You can check out Strowman's Instagram story by clicking here or the screengrab below.

"I'm so glad I have this picture," he wrote.

Strowman shares image of Wyatt on his IG story.

Braun Strowman reveals what set Bray Wyatt apart in WWE

Bray Wyatt was a very captivating WWE Superstar who had the ability to get wrestling fans on the edge of their seats at a moment's notice. He had a very creative mind that Triple H had attempted to harness while he was performing for the promotion.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last December, Braun Strowman commented on Bray Wyatt's promo skills. Strowman praised Wyatt's ability with a microphone in his hand and added that his character work was what set him apart.

"Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone. His character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change," said Strowman. [From 03:55 - 04:07]

You can check Braun Strowman's comments in the video below:

There have been rumors that Uncle Howdy could be on his way back to WWE television. The mysterious figure was often seen with Wyatt but has disappeared from television following the veteran's untimely passing. Only time will tell if Uncle Howdy makes his return in the weeks ahead.

