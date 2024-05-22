Absent WWE star shares hilarious reaction to message from Chelsea Green

An absent WWE Superstar has responded to a message from Chelsea Green today on social media. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was selected by SmackDown in this year's Draft.

Raquel Rodriguez is currently out of action with a medical condition and has not appeared on WWE television for months. Her last match was a victory over Chelsea Green on the February 26 edition of RAW and the match barely lasted over a minute.

Green took to her Instagram story to say that she missed Rodriguez, and also missed her "kickable head." Rodriguez reacted to the message on her Instagram story and stated that she could not wait to knock the former champion out again.

Rodriguez responds to Green on Instagram.

Rodriguez has been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation syndrome (MCAS) and has been keeping fans updated on social media during her recovery.

Former WWE writer claims Chelsea Green is more charismatic than most of the roster

Vince Russo recently took WWE to task for not featuring Chelsea Green enough on television.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show earlier this year, the wrestling veteran questioned the company's strategy with Green. Russo noted that the former TNA star was a talented actress and claimed she had more charisma than any other female on the roster.

However, the former head writer added that the company seemingly didn't know what to do with her.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma." [From 11:27 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green appeared in NXT earlier this month and battled Roxanne Perez for the title. However, Perez emerged victorious to retain her NXT Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Green on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.