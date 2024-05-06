Absent WWE star shares snap reuniting with popular stable

WWE has a few inactive superstars on its roster. Surprisingly, some names are sitting on the bench for unknown reasons.

Despite not being injured or part of any controversy, Nikki Cross has largely been kept off television. Neither her character nor her direction is clear at this point and she was excluded from the recent draft as well. Cross was assigned to Monday Night RAW before her absence.

Nevertheless, she took to X earlier today to share a snap taken while on a road trip with her husband, Damian Mackle (also known as Killian Dain during his tenure in WWE), and Axel Tischer. The trio were part of the notable NXT stable SAnitY. The faction's leader, Eric Young, was not part of the picture, and Nikki Cross acknowledged it:

"Hahahahaha Roadtrip! #Sanity plus Prince Big Mac (Mac replacing @TheEricYoung for one afternoon only) @axeman3016 @DamoMackle," wrote Nikki Cross.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Triple H and Co. have something in store for Nikki Cross. She is a former Money in the Bank contract holder and RAW Women's Champion.

Killian Dain discloses WWE star Drew McIntyre as his biggest influence

In 2017, Killian Dain signed to WWE and Drew McIntyre made his return to the company. In the case of The Scottish Warrior, he was released by the sports entertainment giant three years prior. It took him a while to get back on his feet, but when he did, that was the beginning of his climb to the top of the mountain.

Dain, known outside the Stamford-based promotion as Big Damo, told Steve Fall last year during an interview for WrestlingNewsCo that Drew McIntyre is the one who got him motivated to grind until he made it to WWE.

He elaborated on McIntyre's will to keep going was inspiring, and that the latter had already "been there, done that," but was hungry to push forward.

"Now you've got Drew who you're wrestling on a regular basis, who has been there, done that. He was hungry beyond belief. He recognized in a bunch of us, who wanted to get further, who wanted to do more, he was like, 'Right. We're all gonna do more.' [laughs] That's exactly what we did."

Sanity's success in NXT was not replicated during their brief stint on the main roster. A lot of that had to do with WWE's booking of the faction. Between 2020 and 2021, all three of its male members were released, leaving Nikki Cross as the sole surviving superstar from the faction on the roster.