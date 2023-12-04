Absent WWE star shows off impressive physique ahead of RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has shown off her impressive physique ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

Tomorrow's edition of the red brand will take place in Albany, New York. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are scheduled to face Natalya and Tegan Nox in a tag team match. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh are also set to take on The Creed Brothers tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

The Creed Brothers won the Tag Team Turmoil match last week to earn a title shot. Imperium and #DIY also competed in the match and are set to battle each other in a 2 out of 3 Falls match tomorrow night.

Mia Yim (Michin) has not competed in a televised match since the June 16 edition of SmackDown. She teamed up with AJ Styles in a loss to Scarlett and Karrion Kross on the blue brand earlier this year.

The absent star took to social media today ahead of RAW to share a new photograph. She noted that she had just completed leg day in her photo, as seen below.

Yim has not been on television as of late.

WWE RAW star Mia Yim (Michin) reveals how she joined The O.C.

Mia Yim made her shocking return to WWE last year while The O.C. was feuding with The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Mia Yim disclosed that The O.C. approached her to join the group. She noted that they were having a hard time dealing with Rhea Ripley, and she was the solution to that problem.

She added that she has felt welcomed by the faction since her return to the company. Mia Yim stated that she feels like the little sister in the group and can always count on her stablemates.

"They just knew they wanted me, and since day one, they've welcomed me like a part of the family. So, I feel like the little sister, we've all been in the business for a long time, but I still feel like the little sister in the group where I know that if something were to happen to me, I can count on them," said Yim. (01:45-02:24)

AJ Styles has not been seen on WWE television since The Bloodline brutally attacked him ahead of Fastlane. Only time will tell when the veteran will make his return to the company.

