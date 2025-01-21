Absent WWE star trolls Seth Rollins following RAW

An absent WWE Superstar took a shot at Seth Rollins following last night's edition of RAW. The Visionary squared off against Drew McIntyre in a WWE WrestleMania XL rematch.

Rollins picked up the victory in last night's main event, but things went off the rails following the match. Drew McIntyre attacked the former World Heavyweight Champion, but Sami Zayn made the save. However, Zayn went to hit McIntyre with a Helluva Kick but caught The Visionary instead.

Bronson Reed took to social media after Rollins got booted in the face and laughed at the veteran. Reed mocked his rival in a profane message, and you can check it out on X/Twitter by clicking here.

Trending

"I feel for Seth. Drew beating on him. Now one of his best friends kicking him in the face ... damn. Psyche. Screw Seth, b**** a**!!!!! Hahahaha!" he wrote.

Bronson Reed has been out of action since the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. The Australian star joined Solo Sikoa's Bloodline for the bout and suffered a major injury while attempting a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage.

WWE legend comments on Seth Rollins' rivalry with CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bischoff disclosed that he thought the match between Punk and Rollins on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix was "okay." The legend added that he thought the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa had much more emotion involved.

"The Punk match with Seth I thought was okay. I wasn't disappointed but it didn't blow me away like the first match did. Just in terms of the emotion in the story, that's all I pay attention to, the overall emotion of the story. Overall, I thought it was a really great show and an amazing experience," Bischoff said.

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins were rumored to continue their rivalry following the Survivor Series 2024, but the injury caused those plans to be canceled. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rollins at WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback