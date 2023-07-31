Absent WWE Superstar appears to tease return to NXT

An absent WWE Superstar has seemingly teased a return to NXT ahead of the Great American Bash 2023 tonight.

Tonight's premium live event will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat match.

An absent superstar is also seemingly looking forward to the NXT North American Championship match. Cedric Alexander has not appeared on television since teaming with Shelton Benjamin to face Indus Sher on the June 19 episode of RAW. Veer Mahaan and Sanga easily won the match, and Alexander has since disappeared from television.

Cedric Alexander took to Twitter today and retweeted WWE's official account hyping the Triple Threat match tonight. Alexander added the eyes emoji to the tweet seen below.

WWE RAW star recalls "awesome" match against Cedric Alexander

Matt Riddle recently praised Cedric Alexander by noting that the two once had an awesome match together.

The Original Bro returned to the company after WrestleMania 39 after taking a hiatus from the company for personal reasons. He aligned himself with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their rivalry against The Bloodline. He is now involved in a feud against Imperium but lost to Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title match on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW.

Riddle took to Twitter recently to remind fans of an awesome match he had with the former Cruiserweight Champion back in the day.

"Once upon a time when I wrestled @CedricAlexander and it was awesome!! stallion #bro #hotbrosummer," Riddle wrote.

Alexander's cryptic message ahead of the Great American Bash isn't the only odd message the 33-year-old star has sent lately. He reacted to a wrestling fan's claim that he could have "wars" in All Elite Wrestling and shared that he missed professional wrestling on social media earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former RAW Tag Team Champion in WWE.

