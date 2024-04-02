Absent WWE Superstar boasts about 25-pound weight loss

An absent WWE Superstar has taken to social media today to show off his recent weight loss ahead of this week's edition of RAW in Brooklyn, New York.

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been out of action since last May but has provided fans with updates on social media during his time away. Strowman underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year but still has not returned to action. The Monster among Men took to Instagram today to reveal that he was weighing in at 360 pounds, which is 25 pounds lighter than his billed weight in the company of 385 pounds. You can check out the video by clicking here.

Strowman shares an update on his Instagram story.

WrestleMania XL is almost here but WWE is missing a few major stars. Apart from Strowman who is recovering from his surgery, Charlotte Flair will not be competing at the premium live event this weekend due to a significant injury suffered last December. CM Punk also suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble in January and will not be in action at The Show of Shows. However, Punk will be a special guest commentator during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Braun Strowman names WWE RAW star he'd like to see become champion

Braun Strowman is hoping to see Chad Gable capture the ultimate prize in WWE someday.

Gable came up short in a Six-man Gauntlet match last month and did not get the chance to earn a rematch against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Sami Zayn emerged victorious in the match and will be taking on The Ring General for the title at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters praised Chad Gable as a person and said he hopes he gets to win the big one someday.

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable....If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else..... When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it," said Strowman [4:37 – 5:06].

Strowman was in a popular tag team with Ricochet when he went down with his injury. It will be interesting to see if the unlikely duo will reunite on WWE television in the future.

