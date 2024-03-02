Absent WWE Superstar jokes about returning to basketball amid hiatus

An absent WWE star has hilariously joked about returning to basketball after not appearing on television for some time. The promotion is getting set for tonight's edition of SmackDown at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Omos has not been seen on WWE television since his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Before the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27, The Nigerian Giant had not appeared in a televised match since the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. However, has been competing at WWE Live Events the entire time and holds a plethora of victories over Akira Tozawa.

The big man took to his Instagram story today to joke that he could return to basketball. You can check out his Instagram story by clicking here:

"Putting my basketball shoes back on!!!" he wrote.

The absent star jokes about returning to basketball on social media.

Braun Strowman comments on working with Omos in WWE

Braun Strowman picked up an impressive victory over Omos at Crown Jewel 2022. The Monster of All Monsters underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year and has not returned to the ring yet.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the injured star revealed what it was like working with Omos. Strowman said he had always been bigger than everyone else he met until he was introduced to The Nigerian Giant. The former Universal Champion noted that Omos is the biggest human he has ever seen and finds it funny that they are the same species:

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species." [4:38 – 5:03]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Omos has established a loyal fanbase during his tenure as a WWE Superstar, so far. It will be fascinating to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for the absent star at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next month.

Have you missed Omos on WWE television? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE