Absent WWE Superstar makes it clear he has unfinished business with Gunther

An absent WWE Superstar has made it known that he still has unfinished business with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ring General is the leader of the Imperium faction on WWE RAW. He was not present for last night's Day 1 edition of RAW as he and his wife welcomed a child to their family last week. Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were in action last night in a tag team match against Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, the match ended in a referee's stoppage due to an injury to Giovanni Vinci.

Sheamus is currently out of action with an injury and has not competed in a match since his loss to Edge on the August 18 episode of RAW. It was Edge's final match in WWE, as he now performs as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. The Celtic Warrior had an epic rivalry with Gunther in 2023 and believes that he got the champion to tap out on the October 7 edition of SmackDown.

Gunther shared a video today boasting about choking out his opponents and included a video of himself putting Tommaso Ciampa to sleep.

"It is very rewarding when you feel the energy leaving your opponent's body and he goes a little bit limp, because then you know you've sealed the deal," he said.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus reacted to the post and claimed that he had a similar feeling when he made Gunther tap out last year.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer names Gunther as one of the MVPs of 2023

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Gunther for his consistent performances in the ring.

The leader of Imperium captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. He has broken The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history and has been incredibly impressive while doing so. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer praised the champion for his consistency inside the squared circle. Russo gave the 36-year-old an A+ grade for his work in 2023:

"I am going on performance, performance alone... I am talking about consistent performance, in control, believable, knows what he is doing. Yeah, I am with you bro, I give him [Gunther] an A+. This guy knows what he is doing." [13:19 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

It appears that the rivalry between Sheamus and the Intercontintental Champion is far from over. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Sheamus when he returns from injury.

Who would you like to see capture the Intercontinental Championship in 2024? Would you like to see Sheamus dethrone The Ring General? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.