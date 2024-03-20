Absent WWE Superstar reacts to CM Punk's update six weeks after surgery

An absent WWE Superstar has reacted to CM Punk's update today on social media. Punk is recovering from a torn tricep that he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January.

Charlotte Flair suffered a major injury last December but has been keeping fans up to date with regular updates. The former Women's Champion is making impressive progress following a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus. The injury occurred during a singles match on SmackDown against Asuka.

Punk took to social media today to share a video of himself working out six weeks following his surgery. He noted that Charlotte Flair was his spirit animal in the post on his Instagram story. Charlotte Flair reacted to the Straight Edge Superstar's message on her Instagram story and added a clapping emoji, as seen in the image below.

Flair reacts to Punk's Instagram story.

QT Marshall on CM Punk returning to WWE

AEW star QT Marshall has shared his reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE. Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year at Survivor Series after All Elite Wrestling fired him.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Marshall stated that performing in AEW gave Punk the confidence that he could still do it. The veteran added that it made sense for CM Punk to want to return to WWE if he couldn't perform in All Elite Wrestling anymore.

"Yes and No, I don't think he got to finish his story even at AEW. I think being in AEW kinda gave him the confidence to know that people were still there for him and he could still do it. If you're gonna do it and you can't do it at AEW anymore for whatever the reasons were, then go back to WWE if they're willing to give him a chance. I always liked him backstage, I know there were reports that he kept me off TV," said Marshall.

Drew McIntyre has continued to take shots at CM Punk as he recovers from the injury. Punk is scheduled to appear in next week's WWE RAW in Chicago. Only time will tell if McIntyre confronts the injured star ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

