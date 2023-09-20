Absent WWE Superstar reveals “a dark day” in wresting history

WWE has a history of inviting celebrities to its shows. They often get involved in action inside the squared circle. A WWE Superstar last seen in May has shared one such instance, calling it 'a dark day' in wrestling history.

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from the company for over three months now. His last match was against JD McDonagh on RAW back on May 29. Fans have been waiting for The Showoff to return to TV.

Dolph Ziggler tweeted a video of Hollywood star Hugh Jackman punching him in the face. He referred to the incident as a dark day in wrestling history. This video is from a WWE match between Ziggler and Zack Ryder in 2011.

"dark day in wrestling history," wrote Ziggler on Twitter (X).

Expand Tweet

The big right hand from the Hollywood star allowed Zack Ryder to hit the Rough Rider and pin Dolph Ziggler in the middle of the ring.

Hugh Jackman hosted WWE RAW exactly 12 years ago

Hugh Jackman was the guest host for Monday Night RAW on September 19, 2011. It was a big surprise for all the fans. The crowd enjoyed his presence in the arena.

Jackman got into an altercation with Dolph Ziggler that night, and the Hollywood star decided to ruin Ziggler's night during his match against Zack Rider.

Vickie Guerrero, who used to accompany Ziggler, was casting distractions. Then the match took an unexpected turn as Hugh Jackman decided to even the odds.

He got onto the ring apron and smacked Ziggler with a right hook. It allowed Zack Ryder to hit his finisher and score a win. Fans in the arena lost their minds and started to cheer for the Australian actor.

There have been numerous instances of celebrities getting their hands dirty in the ring. It always gets the crowd going.

Which one is your favorite celebrity moment in wrestling history? Sound off in the comments below.