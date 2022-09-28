What happened when Hugh Jackman was the guest host of WWE RAW?

WWE has featured multiple celebrity guests throughout the years. While some only appeared for one-time events, that can't be said about Hugh Jackman, who guest-starred twice. In both times, he clashed with different superstars.

The first time Hugh guested was on September 19, 2011, to promote his movie, Real Steel. While addressing the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, Dolph Ziggler and his then-on-screen partner Vickie Guerrero interrupted the actor and began insulting him. At the end of their exchange, the WWE Superstar dared Hugh Jackman to pick an underdog, which turned out to be Zack Ryder. Later in the event, Zack successfully defeated Ziggler with the help of the Australian actor.

The second time the Grammy-award-winning actor attended the show in April 2014, he stood side-by-side with the former NXT Champion but faced an unwanted visitor. Dressed as Magneto, Damien Sandow came out and threatened both men before he was attacked.

Besides his characters in Real Steel and Wolverine, Jackman also landed a role in Van Helsing, The Greatest Showman, and more. It was recently announced that he will return as Logan for Deadpool 3.

WWE Superstar wants to see Hugh Jackman in the ring

Actors appearing at the Stamford-based company and even wrestling for a match is not new. Given his impressive acting skills, it's no wonder why the superstar gained interest in seeing Jackman wrestle.

In a past exclusive with Sportskeeda, Sheamus expressed his astonishment for the actor's ability to portray different characters.

“I’d love to see Hugh Jackman in the ring. That’s a good actor. When you can see him jumping around, dancing, for some circus movie and then be the baddest character in Marvel."

For now, there are no plans for Hugh to participate or even guest at any WWE shows anytime soon. Still, it will be interesting to see what he does inside the ring.

