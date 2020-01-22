Sheamus - "I'd love to see Hugh Jackman in WWE" [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020

Sheamus said he'd love to see Hugh Jackman in WWE

Last week, ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement following a concussion sustained shortly after WrestleMania, all about his ambition to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship as it's the one prize that has thus far evaded him, as well as fantasy booking a dream football-crossover match, and opening up on whether UFC star and fellow Irishman Conor McGregor will end up in WWE.

One thing I had to ask of the Irishman, though, who found mainstream acting fame in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, was which celebrity he'd like to see transition into professional wrestling - and the answer was most definitely one that no-one could have ever predicted or expected.

“I’d love to see Hugh Jackman in the ring. That’s a good actor. When you can see him jumping around, dancing, for some circus movie and then be the baddest character in Marvel."

The Fella, of course, was referencing Jackman's role as PT Barnum in critically acclaimed blockbuster musical The Greatest Showman in comparison to the 51-year-old's recurring role in Marvel action series Wolverine. Jackman has since toured as a musician, singing a variety of songs from the former as well as from 2012 classic Les Miserables.

You can watch the entire clip below.

