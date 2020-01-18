Sheamus picks Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as dream tag team partner for fantasy clash [Exclusive]

Sheamus picked VVD for his tag team partner

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement and that he wants to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship - as well as fantasy booking a dream football-crossover match when I asked about a monumental BT Sport WrestleMania clash.

WWE's move to BT Sport sees professional wrestling join forces with English Premier League football and the Scottish Premier Football League on the broadcasting network.

After having a chat about just how well Premier League leaders Liverpool are doing right now, I asked the former WWE Champion to pick any footballer on the planet to form a tag team with, and they would have to take on any other WWE Superstar and another footballer.

Sheamus is a huge Liverpool fan!

Well, The Fella did not disappoint, opting for a clash between English Premier League giants Liverpool, and the world's most successful football club in terms of domestic league titles, Rangers.

Sheamus... I'll go with Van Dijk, against Drew McIntyre and Ally McCoist. He loves Ally McCoist, old Drew!

I'm sure Rangers fan Drew McIntyre wouldn't be too disheartened by the Irishman's choice of tag team partner for him as The Scottish Psychopath has never been shy about his admiration for BT Sport pundit and Rangers legend Ally McCoist - stating that the Scotland legend is his favorite footballer of all time.

