Absent WWE Superstar reveals major career move amid hiatus

A WWE Superstar who has not been seen on television for a substantial amount of time has made a very interesting announcement today on social media.

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves is married to Carmella in real life. The former champion has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023 edition of RAW.

The Princess of Staten Island and Corey Graves welcomed a son to their family last November. Carmella took to her official Instagram account today to share that she is launching her own business in five days:

"POV: your business launches in 5 days ⏳ who’s following along with us? @snatchforher...#snatch #founderlife #newbusinessventure," she wrote.

Carmella has captured the SmackDown Women's Championship once in her career and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Zelina Vega.

WWE star Corey Graves provides update on Carmella

Corey Graves has provided an update for fans on how Carmella is doing during her hiatus from the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Graves was asked how the absent star was doing during her time away from the company. He shared that she is doing magnificent and "thriving in her motherhood era." Graves added that their son has the genes to be a WWE Superstar and his wife would be making some appearances during WrestleMania XL weekend last month:

"She is magnificent. She is thriving in her motherhood era. It's obviously Carmella's first. Our son Dimitri, he's just over four months old. He is a giant! He's got the genes to be the next WWE Superstar! But she's doing fantastic. She'll actually be around. She has a few appearances scheduled WrestleMania week, which will be the first time she's been in the fold since stepping away to be pregnant," said Corey Graves. [From 06:24 - 06:50]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Carmella was involved in a storyline with Chelsea Green shortly before she went on hiatus from the company last year. It will be interesting to see when the veteran decides to return to the ring down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback