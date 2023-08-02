Absent WWE Superstar sends cryptic message about "enjoying the journey" following RAW

An absent WWE Superstar recently sent a cryptic message on social media following RAW.

Piper Niven has not competed on WWE television since the April 10 edition of WWE RAW. IYO SKY defeated her and Michin (Mia Yim) in a Triple Threat match. The 32-year-old superstar debuted on the main roster as former superstar Eva Marie's protege named Doudrop in 2021.

The company abandoned the gimmick, but Piper Niven has been featured even less on television following the name change. After last night's edition of RAW, Niven took to Twitter to deliver a cryptic message about enjoying the journey along the way and not allowing the pressure to succeed to detract from that.

"Don’t let the pressure to succeed keep you from enjoying the journey. 🩷," wrote Niven.

Piper Niven claims the 24/7 Championship was "beloved" in WWE

The 24/7 Championship was a title that was always on the line but has since been retired.

Nikki Cross tossed the title in the trash last November, and the 24/7 Championship has since been officially retired. Most fans favored WWE getting rid of the title, but Piper Niven revealed that the 24/7 Championship was loved backstage.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Niven shared that she loved the 24/7 Championship because it allowed everyone to work.

"I remember there was a time when we were having a girl's match, and we were going to have the 24/7 Championship involved, and you know how it usually goes, time gets caught and we weren't gonna have the 24/7 Title involved. All the girls banded together and said, 'No, we want this, we want it to be involved because we didn't anybody who showed up to work that day to not work, so it was beloved by everybody,'" said Niven. [From 01:43 - 02:18]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Damage CTRL recently hinted that they would be interested in adding Niven to the faction on social media. Only time will tell when Niven returns to television and if the company has anything substantial planned for her.

Do you miss Piper Niven on TV? Did you enjoy the Doudrop gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

