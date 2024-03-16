Absent WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Maxxine Dupri

An absent WWE Superstar has shared a heartwarming message directed toward Maxxine Dupri ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee.

Maxxine debuted on the main roster as a part of the Maximum Male Models faction. However, the group was disbanded and she has since joined Alpha Academy on the red brand. The 26-year-old has been trying to become a singles star but was recently booed by wrestling fans at a WWE Live Event. Carmella has not competed in a match since last March as she was on hiatus during her pregnancy.

The former champion took to her official X account today to send a heartfelt message to Dupri. She reacted to a post from Female Locker Room with a quote from the Alpha Academy member stating that she admired The Princess of Staten Island.

The 36-year-old responded and stated that she loved Dupri. You can check out Carmella's reaction in the post below.

"Love me some @Maxxinedupri," she wrote.

Maxxine Dupri claims she would never join WWE RAW faction

Maxxine Dupri is enjoying her time in the Alpha Academy and recently shared that she would never join Imperium under any circumstances.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther serves as the leader of Imperium alongside his stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the RAW star shot down the possibility of ever joining the heel faction and stated that she would die as a member of Alpha Academy.

"No, I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die," she said. [From 1:30 onward]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE stars have to deal with negative reactions from the crowd regularly, with The Rock being a prime example, as he was forced to turn heel due to the "WeWantCody" movement within the WWE Universe. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Dupri moving forward.

