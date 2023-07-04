Absent WWE Superstar sends one-word message ahead of RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has sent a cryptic one-word message ahead of this week's edition of RAW.

WWE is back in the United States, and tonight's edition of RAW will air live from the CFG Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It is the first show after WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but neither the WWE Women's Championship nor the Women's World Championship was defended at the event. However, A former RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter this morning to send a cryptic message.

Nikki Cross has not competed on RAW since her loss to Zoey Stark on the May 8th episode of the red brand. The absent superstar appears to be itching to get back in the action and tweeted that she was "ready" ahead of tonight's RAW.

Nikki Cross on how her time in SAnitY helped her grow as a WWE Superstar

Nikki Cross was a part of the SAnitY faction in NXT, but the group was never given importance on the main roster.

During an episode of Love Wrestling Interviews, the 34-year-old discussed her time in SAnitY and claimed it was the most fun she had in her career. Nikki Cross then noted that working with her husband, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain was entertaining and that she learned a lot from everyone in the group.

"For me, SAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that," said Nikki Cross. [From 5:56 - 6:30]

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun "All my friends are gone & I'm all alone"



Nikki Cross is trying to find her SaNiTy. "All my friends are gone & I'm all alone"Nikki Cross is trying to find her SaNiTy. https://t.co/jrqeBrKkMR

Nikki Cross has captured the RAW Women's Championship once and is a 3-time Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster. She also won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021. It will be interesting to see if Cross makes her return to WWE television soon and continues her stalker storyline with Candice LeRae.

Would you like to see SAnitY reunite on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes