"She's mine" - Former Women's Champion claims WWE personality is her best friend in heartfelt update

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross has declared that a WWE interviewer is her best friend in the company.

Cross is a member of the RAW roster but is not currently scheduled for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend in Los Angeles. Her last televised match was a loss to Piper Niven on the March 6th edition of the red brand. She previously won the RAW Women's Championship in 2021 while portraying her Nikki A.S.H. character.

The former SAnitY member has been following Candice LeRae around on RAW but may have found someone else to latch onto. The 33-year-old took to Twitter today to suggest that everyone should find a best friend like WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber:

"Find you all a bestie like @sarahschreib💖 Not her though, because she’s mine 😉," tweeted Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross on how being in SAnitY helped her grow as a WWE Superstar

Nikki Cross recently disclosed how being a part of SAnitY helped her become a better WWE Superstar.

Cross, along with her husband and former WWE superstar Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolfe, were part of the SAnitY faction that was a hit in NXT but found little success on the main roster. Dain was released from the company in 2021 and is currently active on the independent wrestling scene.

Speaking to Love Wrestling Interviews, she noted that being a part of SAnitY was the most fun she has had in her career and the experience really helped her grow as a performer:

"For me, SAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, SAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that." [From 5:56 - 6:30]

Nikki spent months bothering Candice LeRae but has seemingly decided to leave The Poison Pixie alone. It will be interesting to see if Cross appears at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

