"Will she get the answers she seeks?" - Nikki Cross sends cryptic message to 37-year-old WWE RAW star

Nikki Cross appears to be slowly but surely losing her mind on WWE RAW.

The former SAnitY member has been on a bit of a losing streak as of late. She tried to turn things around in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but was eliminated early by Raquel Rodriguez. Asuka went on to win the match and earn a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Cross sent a warning to Asuka following her victory and the two battled this past Monday on WWE RAW. Nikki once again came up on the losing end and was later seen by Candice LeRae wandering the halls backstage. LeRae was being interviewed at the time but stopped the conversation to confront Nikki.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been following Candice around for months and The Poison Pixie demanded answers. Cross whispered into Candice's ear that she was all alone and walked away.

Nikki took to Twitter today to continue her mind games with LeRae. The 33-year-old referred to LeRae as "Detective Candice" and wondered if she would get the answers that she is looking for.

"Ohhhoohhh detective Candice on the hunt for sneaky little Nikki 👁️ 🔎Will she get the answers she seeks?" tweeted Nikki Cross.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes RAW storyline between Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not a fan of the storyline between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted how long the storyline has been going on and claimed that it will likely turn out to be nothing in the end. Vince pointed out that WWE sometimes stretches things out too long when the payoff isn't worth it.

"Do you guys see how this is playing out because they have absolutely nothing? Look how long this is playing out. Three weeks Nikki Cross was where LeRae was. She confronts her next week, then the fourth week, she's whispering so we still don't know what it is. Russo added, "Here's the problem, man. They stretch it out so long and then it turns out to be nothing. That's the problem, it's nothing." [1:08:20 - 1:09:00]

Candice and Nikki would make for an interesting tag team if they could work out their differences. Hopefully, fans will learn more about why Nikki has been following Candice around on next week's edition of WWE RAW.

