Absent WWE Superstar set for surprising appearance

A WWE Superstar who is currently on hiatus will be making a surprise appearance tonight on a TV show.

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and proved his dominance at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Ring General defended the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match at the biggest show of the year. McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior gave it everything, but it was not enough. Drew was selected by RAW in this year's draft but has not appeared since his name was called.

Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Lita, and Booker T host WWE's Most Wanted Treasures on the A&E Network. Ahead of tonight's show, Foley took to Twitter and announced that McIntyre would be the guest as they hunt for rare items related to the legendary "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

"PURSUING PIPER! Join @AmyDumas @BookerT5x and guest @DMcIntyreWWE tonight, as we try to track down some legendary #RowdyRoddyPiper artifacts. One of the most rewarding parts of filming this episode was getting to meet Rowdy’s daughter @arielteal for the first time. @WWEonAE," tweeted Mick Foley.

Bill Apter would like to see WWE star Drew McIntyre versus CM Punk in AEW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested an interesting idea for Drew McIntyre if he cannot reach an agreement with the promotion.

McIntyre's contract reportedly doesn't expire until early 2024, but he is undecided if he will resign with the promotion. He has been WWE Champion twice during his career, but both reigns occurred in front of no fans during the pandemic.

During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Bill Apter wondered what the atmosphere would be like for a match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this summer.

"I think, one of the main reasons whether they say so or not, they're not going to is to keep him guessing or keep him under contract is Wembley Stadium. Can you imagine that? If they announced CM Punk coming back onto there and also Drew McIntyre... Absolutely in for Punk vs. McIntyre]. Oh my God. What a main event," said Apter. [From 23:38 - 24:08]

You can check out the full video below:

McIntyre had his chance against Roman Reigns for the title at Clash at the Castle last year but lost after Solo Sikoa interfered. It will be fascinating to see if the 37-year-old returns to RAW soon and goes after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

