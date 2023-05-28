Only one man can defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship following WWE Night of Champions

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali at WWE Night of Champions. Mustafa gave it everything he had, but it was not meant to be, and he fell short at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Ring General has been incredibly impressive since arriving on the main roster. He defeated Ricochet last June to capture the Intercontinental Championship and hasn't looked back since. The leader of Imperium spent 2022 on SmackDown but will be making the move to RAW following this year's WWE Draft.

While Gunther may seem unstoppable at the moment, there is a superstar on the RAW roster that would be a worthy challenger. At WrestleMania 39, Gunther defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus has since moved on to a rivalry against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, but Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 39.

Drew McIntyre was also selected by RAW during this year's draft. McIntyre could return to the red brand soon and challenge the Intercontinental Champion to a singles match. Sheamus and McIntyre argued over who should get the opportunity to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship leading up to WrestleMania 39, but now there is nobody in Drew's way. The Triple Threat match was one of the best matches during WrestleMania weekend, and most fans would instantly be excited about a potential rivalry between the two stars on RAW.

Gunther sends message after impressive victory at WWE Night of Champions

Intercontinental Champion Gunther sent a message after defeating Mustafa Ali at WWE Night of Champions.

Mustafa Ali was a heavy underdog leading into the match, and not too many people believed he had a shot at winning the Intercontinental Championship. The 37-year-old has had a successful career in WWE but has never been able to capture a major title. Ali gave it everything he had today at Night of Champions, but it simply was not enough.

After his victory over Mustafa Ali, the leader of Imperium stated "And still your Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion," and posed with his faction backstage as seen in the video below.

The 35-year-old is quickly approaching a year as Intercontinental Champion. Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre, or anyone else on the RAW roster, will be able to put a stop to The Ring General's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Which WWE Superstar do you believe can defeat Gunther with the title on the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

