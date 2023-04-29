Drew McIntyre being drafted to WWE RAW has officially quashed a major rumor about his future 

Earlier tonight on the opening night of the WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre was picked up by RAW. This has clearly put an end to a major rumor about his wrestling future.

It was highly speculated that the Scottish Warrior might jump ship and sign with AEW. It was rumored that he might make an appearance at the All-In pay-per-view that is scheduled to take place in August this year.

Prior to McIntyre being drafted to the Red Brand, there were several rumors that his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment was coming to an end.

McIntyre has been one of the pillars of the promotion. In recent times, although he's constantly found himself in the title picture, unfortunately, has not been able to capture the top prize. The last time he held a title was at the 2021 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It was the WWE Championship.

He managed to defeat five other stars inside the chamber but lost the title as The A-lister The Miz. The two-time Grand Slam Champion cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

Many believed that McIntyre could create history by being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in the Clash at the Castle PLE. Sadly, Solo Sikoa showed up to ruin his championship dreams.

If the Scottish Warrior was indeed going to AEW, considering his accolades, the only star he could wrestle would be MJF for the world title. He may have had the support of the United Kingdom fans at All-In and could have also been the one to dethrone Friedman.

Now that he has been drafted to RAW, it is safe to assume that Drew McIntyre is most likely to re-sign with WWE.

Wrestling veteran Konnan defended Sheamus and Drew McIntyre following WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's accusations

During a recent episode of Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he was upset with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre following them beating Nash up as he entered into the 30-men Royal Rumble match.

Wrestling veteran Konnan defended the two stars during the Keepin' It 100 podcast. He claimed that both stars do throw some hard punches, but no one should be upset about it as that is their style of wrestling.

"I can see Kevin Nash looking at Sheamus, thinking he is throwing live rounds, but that's the way Sheamus works. He throws live rattles, he throws clubbing forearms, very physical. He's just a big guy throwing live rounds, he's not a soft wrestler. Neither is Drew," Konnan said.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre could potentially be out of action for a few more weeks.

Do you think the Scottish Warrior will be re-signing with WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes